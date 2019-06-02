James Clyburn: Democrats Will Eventually Impeach Trump

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said Sunday that House Democrats will eventually impeach President Donald Trump.

Rep. Clyburn, the third highest-ranking Democrat, said Sunday that they will eventually impeach Trump, but cautioned that they need to lay out the groundwork and also need to educate the public about why they want to impeach the president.

Clyburn explained, “I have never said he should not be impeached. What I have said time and time again is, [special counsel Robert] Mueller has developed the grounds for impeachment. The House has to determine the timing for impeachment. There’s a big difference.”

The South Carolina Democrat added that he supports impeachment “at some point, but just not right now.”

“I think we have already begun. We have got all of these committees doing their work. We’re having hearings. We have already won two court cases. And there are other cases that are still to be determined,” Clyburn said.

“We are winning this issue,” Clyburn added. “Why should we go out and make missteps and cause us to lose a court decision that will have people saying, ‘Why didn’t you take your time?'”

Clyburn’s comments arise as several Democrats, both high-ranking and rank-and-file, have come out in support of impeaching the president, even though the Mueller report found no evidence of Russian collusion and Attorney General William Barr found insufficient evidence for obstruction of justice charges.

However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has resisted calls to impeach Trump.

Rep. Clyburn said that House Democrats just need a bare majority to impeach the president.

Clyburn explained:

All it takes is 218 votes to effectively impeach the president. That doesn’t say that it will be the efficient way to do it. … What Nancy Pelosi is trying to do and the rest of us in the House of Representatives is to develop a process by which we can efficiently move on this issue, so that, when we get to a vote, it would be something that she calls ironclad, I call effective.

“We do believe that, if we sufficiently, effectively educate the public, then we will have done our job and we can move on an impeachment vote, and it will stand, and maybe it will be what needs to be done to incent the Senate to act,” Clyburn added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.