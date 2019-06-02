Ocasio-Cortez Tells Democrat to ‘Sashay Away’ for Opposition to Medicare for All

nrkbeta Follow Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @ SXSW 2019 New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
nrkbeta/Flickr
SEAN MORAN

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD) Sunday to “sashay away” over his opposition to Medicare for All, contending that the single-payer, government-run health care program is “sound policy.”

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez slammed former Rep. Delaney for criticizing Medicare for All Sunday. The former Maryland lawmaker was booed for suggesting that Medicare for All does not serve as “good policy” but serves as “good politics.”

“We should have universal health care, but it shouldn’t be a kind of health care that kicks 150 million Americans off their health care,” Delaney said Saturday, sparking a chorus of boos. “That’s not smart policy.

Ocasio-Cortez suggested Sunday that there remains too many Democrats running for president, and she said that Delaney should “sashay away,” which means, according to Urban Dictionary, to leave a room like a drag queen.

“Since there’s so many people running for President (& not enough for Senate), instead of obsessing over who‘s a ‘frontrunner,’ maybe we can start w some general eliminations,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “This awful, untrue line got boo’ed for a full minute. John Delaney, thank you but please sashay away.”

This instance is not the first time Ocasio-Cortez used provocative slang. In January, Ocasio-Cortez said that conservatives would “run train on the progressive agenda.” Urban Dictionary’s top definition for the term “run train” is to “‘gangbang’ a girl with several friends.”

Ocasio-Cortez then tweeted that Medicare for All serves as good policy and would help win swing states in 2020, contending that if Democrats choose the “third-way” option, they will lose to President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.