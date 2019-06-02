Report: Chants of ‘Impeach!’ as Nancy Pelosi Addresses California Democrats

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was reportedly greeted by chants of “Impeach!” from her hometown crowd as she took the stage Saturday at this weekend’s conference of the California Democratic Party in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

“We will go where the facts lead us,” Pelosi told delegates who gathered to hear 14 presidential candidates make their case for taking back the White House. “President Trump will be held accountable for his actions — in the Congress, in the courts and in the court of public opinion.” She added that “we will strive to unify, not divide, our country as we protect and defend it.” But for many in the crowd filled with progressive party activists, nothing but an immediate effort to oust Trump will do. “With Democrats in the majority, we will legislate,” Pelosi told the convention, as cries of “Impeach!” grew louder. “But we will also investigate and litigate to protect our democracy.”

Impeachment activist and left-wing billionaire mega-donor Tom Steyer also reportedly urged impeachment, the Chronicle notes, though he spoke for so long that his words were drowned out by music as he was played off the stage.

Most of the party’s leading candidates have urged impeachment, with many reiterating that call after Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered a controversial statement to the press last week saying that while there was insufficient evidence that President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign had colluded with Russian attempts to interfere with the 2016 election, he could not exonerate President Donald Trump from obstruction of justice.

Fourteen of the party’s 23 presidential candidates spoke at the California convention, hoping to gain traction ahead of the state’s presidential primary, which has been moved from June to March to give the state greater influence over the eventual nomination.

