Trump Makes Surprise Appearance at McLean Bible Church, Congregation Prays For Him

Trump visited the church on Sunday to pray for the community of Virginia Beach, which was recently rocked by a mass shooting that took place at a municipal building.

McLean Bible Church’s pastor, David Platt, asked the congregation to “pray for our president,” and they did just that.

“We pray that he would look to You, that he would trust in You, he would lean on You,” Platt prayed. “That he would govern and make decisions in ways that are good for justice, and good for righteousness and good for equity, every good path.”

Platt also covered other national leaders in prayer.

“Please, oh God, give him wisdom and help him to lead our country alongside other leaders,” Platt said. “We pray today for leaders in Congress. We pray for leaders in courts. We pray for leaders in national and state levels. We know we need Your mercy. We need Your grace. We need Your help. We need Your wisdom in our country.”

With a hand placed on Trump’s back, Platt sealed the prayer in Jesus’ name.

“Help us to trust in Your Word. Help us to seek Your wisdom and live in ways that reflect Your love and Your grace– Your righteousness and Your justice. We pray for Your blessings on our president toward that end,” he prayed. “In Jesus name we pray, amen.”

WATCH: Trump prays at the McLean Bible Church with Pastor David Platt in the wake of the Virginia Beach mass shooting pic.twitter.com/cpqs7efVYg — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) June 2, 2019

President Trump pops into church for prayer. This is at Mclean Bible Church in Virginia. Watch. It’s a church we’ve attended since 1998. pic.twitter.com/xvFD6M0FAm — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) June 2, 2019

Trump did not make any remarks during his appearance on stage.

Rev. Franklin Graham recently called for June 2 to be a “special day of prayer for the President, Donald J. Trump.”