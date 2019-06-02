Two military veterans stormed out of a private meeting with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after she made a few remarks bashing President Donald Trump’s foreign policy.

The self-described Democratic socialist conducted the closed-door meeting, which was held in the Bronx section of New York City with Community Board 11 members on Wednesday evening, according to a Saturday report from the New York Post.

At the meeting, she criticized U.S. foreign policy of providing bombs to Saudi Arabia and called Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu autocrats because of their leadership style.

“She knocks the country; she knocks the president. And that’s not what America is about,” Silvio Mazzella, a 78-year-old Army veteran and community leader told the Post.

“I just couldn’t hear her BS anymore,” Anthony Vitaliano, a former CB11 chairman and retired NYPD officer said. “I just got up, got my umbrella in my hand and walked right out.”

A spokesperson for the New York Democrat denied the chairman’s statement, claiming that the people who walked out of the meeting due to Ocasio-Cortez’s comments had to “pick up their children.”