During an appearance Sunday on This Week with George Stephanopoulos, Virginia Beach police chief James Cervera made clear no gun law would have prevented Friday’s shooting that killed 12.

Stephanopoulos asked Cervera if “we need more restrictions” in light of the attack.

Cervera responded by talking about a gun-related paper he and other chiefs published a year ago, then observed, “But I don’t think most of that would have mattered in this case.”

He added, “We do have the Second Amendment, it is very stringent for our country. In this particular case the weapons were obtained legally. Everything was done in a legal manner by this individual.”

On June 1, 2019, Breitbart News reported that the building in which the shooting occurred prohibited city employees from being armed for self-defense. The gunman targeted city employees.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.