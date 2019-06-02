Watch–Kevin McCarthy: Amazon, Google, and Facebook ‘Control So Much of Our’ Lives

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called out Facebook, Google, and Amazon’s monopolistic control over the Internet, noting that they often engage in anticompetitive practices, and said that the country has to address this problem.

On Fox News, McCarthy said that Facebook, Google, and Amazon have become dominant players on the Internet that often harm other companies from fairly competing with them.

McCarthy cited one instance in which Google labeled the California Republican Party’s ideology as “Nazism,” and said that they now have a search monopoly of well over 90 percent.

“If you look at what Google did to the California Republican Party right before the election — they set our ideology to Nazism. […] The power of these companies, remember, Google was a company that started and said don’t be evil,” the California Republican said. “They no longer have that model. They now have a monopoly where 90 percent of searches go through Google.”



McCarthy’s comments arise as the Trump Justice Department reportedly announced that they will announce an antitrust investigation into Google.

Leader McCarthy noted in 2013 that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) found that Google abused its power as a monopoly in search.

“In 2013, the FTC actually looked at this and found that their behavior, the way they treated other companies was wrong, the way they abuse their monopoly power, and they were supposed to correct themselves even though staff wanted to go further,” Rep. McCarthy said.

Leader McCarthy noted that these tech giants control much of our lives through their dominant status on the Internet.

“I think it’s right to look at this because the power of that first placement of where you search something could influence what an individual does. But the way they treated other companies, this is something that has to be looked at. Three main companies control so much of our life from Amazon, Facebook, and Google,” McCarthy said.