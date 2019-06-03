At Least 50 Shot, 10 Killed over Weekend in Gun-Controlled Chicago

At least 50 individuals were shot, ten fatally, over the weekend in gun-controlled Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reports that it was the most violent weekend to date in 2019.

The early part of the weekend was the most violent, with 31 people shot “during a 12-hour burst of gunfire from Friday evening to Saturday morning.” Four of the those victims died and the number of deaths expanded to include at least ten individuals by the time the weekend was over.

WGNTV reports that the shootings included dry-bys, double-homicides, and attacks with quadruple victims. In one incident a 26-year-old mother was shot dead at a party.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson described the weekend shootings as “despicable violence.” He said the extreme violence of Friday night was the result of “multiple gang related attacks on the West Side of the city, that also spilling into the downtown area.”

Forty-three people were shot over Memorial Weekend in Chicago, seven fatally.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.