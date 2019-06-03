Breitbart’s Aaron Klein among Nation’s 100 ‘Heaviest’ Radio Hosts

“Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” the popular weekend talk radio show, made this year’s Talkers’ Heavy Hundred list of the nation’s top radio programs.

The program is hosted by Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter, Aaron Klein. It is broadcast on New York’s AM 970 The Answer, NewsTalk 990 AM in Philadelphia and online.

Every year, Talkers Magazine, the respected industry trade that brands itself the “bible of talk radio,” releases the heavy hundred list of the “most important radio shows in America.” Klein’s weekend show came in at number 100 and was one of the few weekend programs on the list.

The top 10 are as follows: