Donald Trump: Fake News CNN Makes United States Look Bad in the UK

President Donald Trump griped that CNN was the primary source of news during his visit to the United Kingdom that began Monday.

“The only problem is that CNN is the primary source of news available from the U.S.” he wrote on Twitter. “After watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S.”

Noting CNN’s huge ratings drop, Trump suggested that AT&T should act to change the network.

“It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News!” Trump wrote. “Why wouldn’t they act. When the World watches CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad!”

Trump commented on the available news channels shortly after arriving at Winfield House in the United Kingdom, prior to his visit with the Queen at Buckingham Palace in central London.

