Kirsten Gillibrand on VA Beach Shooting: NRA ‘Worst Organization’ in U.S.

Democrat presidential hopeful Kirsten Gillibrand described the NRA as “the worst organization in this country” Sunday during a Fox News town hall.

She said this while talking about the May 31, 2019, Virginia Beach attack in which a gunman used two legally purchased handguns to shoot and kill 12 innocents.

Gillibrand also described the NRA as a group absorbed in the pursuit of profit and selling guns to the mentally ill.

Two immediate problems with these claims: 1. NRA is non-profit. 2. NRA does not sell guns.

Kirsten Gillibrand: “The NRA is the worst organization in this country. They care more about their profits than the American people, they care more about selling guns to someone on the terror watch list or w/grave mental illness or who has a violent criminal background” THREAD pic.twitter.com/NC9xQBuzV8 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 2, 2019

Ryan Saavedra quoted Gillibrand on another point in the town hall, wherein she claimed the NRA stopped President Trump from banning bump stocks: “Remember, after the shooting in Las Vegas [Trump] said, ‘we’re going to ban the bump stocks.’ Did he ban the bump stocks? No! Because the NRA came crashing down”

The problem with this claim is that Trump did ban bump stocks. As of late March 2019 they became illegal to possess.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace pointed out none of Gillibrand’s gun control proposals would have stopped the Virginia Beach attack from occurring.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.