National Public Radio (NPR), the taxpayer-funded media outlet, reported on Monday that President Donald Trump lied about the mayor of London’s height in a tweet he posted ahead of his state visit to the United Kingdom.

Morning Edition host Rachel Martin cued up the lying accusation by highlighting Mayor Sadiq Khan’s dislike of Trump.

“London’s mayor is already looking forward to President Trump leaving his job,” Martin said. “Sadiq Khan has been a vocal critic of the president and the president has wielded his own insults in Kahn’s direction.”

Martin then asked NPR London reporter Frank Langfitt what Trump was up to ahead of the trip.

“Well he fired off on Twitter criticism of Khan,” Langfitt said. “He said Khan had done a terrible job as mayor of London, called him a stone-cold loser, compared him to — in the opinion of the president — the very dumb and incompetent mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio.”

“One difference, Trump said, between the two mayors, he said that Khan is only half the height of de Blasio,” Langfitt said. “That’s not true. Mayor Khan is 5 foot 6.”

NPR did the math and discovered that if the mayor were half the size of de Blasio’s 6 feet 5 inches, he would be just over 3 feet tall.

Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep introduced another piece on D-Day from Langfitt by highlighting Trump “insulting” the mayor.

“President Trump has begun a state visit to the U.K. by demonstrating his talent for seizing headlines,” Inskeep said. “He’s insulting London’s mayor for being short after the mayor criticized him.”

