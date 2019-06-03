Queen Elizabeth Hosts Glamorous State Dinner for the Trumps

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump enjoyed a splendid state dinner on Monday hosted by Queen Elizabeth during their trip to the United Kingdom.

Queen Elizabeth spoke to the crowd, recalling the American role in World War II, preserving freedom in Europe.

“While the world has changed, we are forever mindful of the original purpose of these structures: nations working together to safeguard a hard-won peace,” she said.

The Queen also noted Trump’s mother’s Scottish heritage, referring to his “particular connection” to the United Kingdom.

She offered a toast “to the continued friendship between our two nations, and to the health, prosperity, and happiness of the people of the United States.”

Trump praised the British for standing alone against the “Nazi war machine” during the dark hours of World War II.

“This evening, we thank God for the brave sons of the United Kingdom and the United States who defeated the Nazis and the Nazi regime, and liberated millions from tyranny,” he said. “The bond between our nations was forever sealed in that “Great Crusade.”

Trump offered a toast “to the eternal friendship of our people, the vitality of our nations, and to the long, cherished, and truly remarkable reign of Her Majesty the Queen.”

Melania Trump dazzled the room in a Dior Haute Couture ivory silk crepe gown with silk tulle detail, according to her aides.

The Trumps were accompanied by their four adult children, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and his wife Lara, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, and Tiffany Trump.

Other prominent White House staffers attending the dinner included Kellyanne Conway, Sarah Sanders, Dan Scavino, Stephanie Grisham, Mick Mulvaney and Steven Miller.

The queen hosted 171 people for the dinner in the ballroom of the palace, elaborately set for the important occasion.

