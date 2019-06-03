Popular beauty chain Sephora is shutting down all U.S. stores for a day of “diversity training” following an alleged “racial incident” that occurred at a California store.

The company plans to close all U.S. stores as well as distribution centers and corporate offices on Wednesday.

“On the morning of 6/5, every Sephora store, distribution center, and corporate office in the US will close to host inclusion workshops for our employees,” the company stated in a Facebook post. “These values have always been at the heart of Sephora, and we’re excited to welcome everyone when we reopen.”

The announcement comes on the heels of an alleged “racial incident” involving the Grammy-nominated R&B singer SZA. She claims she was the victim of racial profiling.