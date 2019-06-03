Suspect Accused of Killing Woman in Texas Shooting Entered U.S. as Refugee

The suspect accused of shooting four people and killing a woman in Cleveland, Texas, last week was a foreign refugee who entered the United States decades ago, Breitbart News has confirmed.

Last week, 65-year-old Pavol Vido was wanted by Texas police after he allegedly shot four people, including shooting a Liberty County Sheriff’s deputy in the neck and killing one woman. After a short search by police, Vido shot and killed himself.

A law enforcement official confirmed to Breitbart News that Vido entered the U.S. as a refugee in 1977 from the Czech Republic and lived in the country as a refugee until his death, never applying for a green card.

According to police, Vido shot Christopher Grubbs and Davey Grubbs and killed Toni Kelly at 7 a.m. at the local, family-owned B-Dependable Plumbing shop in Cleveland, Texas.

Vido, police said, fled the murder scene, and when Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Whitten followed him, the refugee shot the deputy in the neck. When police eventually found Vido hiding under a boat nearby, they said the refugee shot and killed himself.

A friend of Christopher Grubbs has created a GoFundMe page for the victims of the shooting and their families.

“All funds raised will go to pay for funeral expenses for one of the victims and medical expenses for the surviving family members who are both in very serious condition,” the friend wrote of Christopher Grubbs and Davey Grubbs. “Any help is greatly appreciated and will help the family of this small business in coping with this tragedy.”

