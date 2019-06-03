Two teenagers arrested months ago for allegedly gang-raping a 13-year-old girl in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, are illegal aliens, Breitbart News has confirmed.

Allan Rafael Cardenas Delcid, an 18-year-old illegal alien, and Jose Kevin Ortiz-Torres, a 19-year-old illegal alien, were arrested in April after police said they allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl at a local park trail.

Records obtained by Breitbart News reveal that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on Delcid, demanding that he be turned over to federal agents for deportation should he be released from custody at any time.

Likewise, ICE has also placed a detainer on Ortiz-Torres. A law enforcement official told Breitbart News that the illegal alien was in the process of being deported when he was arrested for rape.

In 2015, Ortiz-Torres was arrested by ICE after entering the country through the U.S.-Mexico border as an Unaccompanied Minor Child (UAC). His last immigration hearing was on April 4, 2018.

Police officers said they first discovered the 13-year-old girl in a car with the two illegal aliens while they were patrolling the area, but did not witness the alleged rape. Further evidence in the case led to the statutory rape charges against Delcid and Ortiz-Torres.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.