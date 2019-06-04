At Least Four Dead in Darwin, Australia, Mass Shooting

At least four people were killed and a woman injured during a mass shooting in Darwin, Australia, Tuesday evening.

The Guardian reports that the shooting occurred in Darwin’s city center. The gunman was reportedly a 45-year-old Caucasian who was paroled in January and was “well known to police.”

The Washington Post reported that the gunman used a shotgun, which he fired “at the Palms Hotel in the Darwin suburb of Woolner in the late afternoon.” Witnesses claim the gunman “opened fire in a number of rooms” in the hotel.

The gunman was arrested approximately one hour after the shooting.

The moment the alleged Darwin gunman arrested in CBD. Up to 5 believed dead. @abcnews @abcdarwin pic.twitter.com/U2ukTDJjrl — Stephanie Zillman (@Steph_Zillman) June 4, 2019

CNN reported that “a security guard was killed and five others were wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting incident outside a Melbourne nightclub” last month. On March 11, 2018, the New York Times reported seven were killed in a mass shooting “in the town of Osmington in Western Australia.” The seven victims were three adults and four children.

Following the Osmington shooting, Vox ran a story crafted to defend Australian-style gun control from those who pointed out its failure to prevent mass shootings. The story had a subheading that said: “The research is clear: gun control works.”

