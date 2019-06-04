Deputy Who Failed to Confront Parkland Shooter Is ‘Arrested for Inaction’

Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson has been arrested over his failure to do anything to stop the Parkland gunman during the February 14, 2018, attack.

On March 15, 2018, Breitbart News reported on surveillance video that allegedly shows Peterson standing outside building 12 while the attack occurred. Then-Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel told ABC News the video showed Peterson “arrive at the west side of Building 12, take a position” but never go in.

Seventeen innocents lost their lives during the attack.

On June 4, 2018, Breitbart News reported Peterson telling CBS News he would enter the building “in a heartbeat” if given the chance to do it again.

WPLG reports that Peterson is now under arrest.

#BREAKING Former BSO Deputy Scot Peterson arrested for inaction during Parkland school shooting, authorities say https://t.co/8EyOqpmHYf — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) June 4, 2019

NBC News investigative reporter Tom Winters reports that “the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has charged former Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, age 56, with 7 counts of neglect of a child, 3 counts of culpable negligence, and 1 count of perjury.”

