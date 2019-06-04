Donald Trump Rips ‘Washed Up Psycho’ Bette Midler for Fabricated Quote

President Donald Trump ripped Broadway star and actress Bette Midler Tuesday night as a “washed up psycho” after she spread a quote falsely attributed to the president.

“Washed up psycho Bette Midler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make ‘your great president’ look really bad,” Trump said. “She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!”

Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make “your great president” look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

Trump commented on Midler as his visit to the United Kingdom continues.

Midler shared a popular fake quote falsely attributed to Trump to her followers on Twitter.

“If I were to run, I’d run as a Republican. They’re the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they’d still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific,” read the fake quote by Trump attributed to People magazine.

But that quote has been widely debunked including by left-wing fact-checkers.

After receiving a flood of mockery, Midler deleted her original tweet and acknowledged that the quote “turns out to be a fake.”

“Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true!” she wrote.