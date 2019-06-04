Donald Trump Warns Republicans from Effort to Block Mexico Tariffs

President Donald Trump warned Republicans Tuesday not to try and block his proposed tariffs on Mexico.

“No. I don’t think that they will do that,” Trump said. “I think if they do it is foolish, there’s nothing more important than borders, I’ve had tremendous Republican support.”

The Washington Post reported Monday night that Republicans in Congress had begun “discussing” the idea of blocking Trump’s proposed tariffs.

Trump reminded Republicans that he had a 94 percent approval rating in the Republican party.

“That’s an all-time record … I love records,” he added.

The president commented on the proposed tariffs on Mexico during a press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Trump said that the proposed tariffs had brought Mexico officials to the table and that negotiations would continue, but predicted that the tariffs would be enacted anyway.

He said it was “unacceptable” for Mexico to allow millions of Central American migrants through their country into the United States and that he “did not want to hear” that cartels were controlling the country.

“Mexico should step up and stop this onslaught into our country,” Trump said.