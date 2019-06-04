Former Vice President Joe Biden has slipped in the latest 2020 poll from CNN, dropping seven percent from a month ago as the shine fades from his presidential campaign launch.

Biden, who still leads the field at 32 percent, dropped seven points from where he was in April’s CNN poll when he first jumped into the race. His lead over the next highest-polling competitor Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), an independent running for the Democrat nomination, has also been slashed by 10 percent–dropping from a 24-point lead in April to a 14-point lead at the end of May.

The thing about the new CNN poll: it's true Biden is still ahead by a lot, but look at the trend. His lead over Sanders is 10 points smaller than in late April, when he entered the race. (Then it was +24; now it's +14.) https://t.co/2Hcyq29DEN pic.twitter.com/GPWjn2rAEg — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) June 4, 2019

Biden’s 32 percent is followed by Sanders’ 18 percent in this new poll, after which Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) comes in third with 8 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) comes in fourth with 7 percent, followed by former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX) and South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg both with 5 percent. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) is next with 3 percent, followed by former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Julian Castro and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) with 2 percent apiece.

The poll of 412 Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents was conducted May 28 to May 31, and has a margin of error of 6 percent.

Biden’s slip comes amid a rough first month of campaigning for the former vice president. His long history of gaffes, including especially those of a racial nature, has forced his campaign team per the New York Times to be much more careful–and Biden has held not as many public events as his opponents.

Leftist journalist Ryan Grim, in his new book as Breitbart News has reported, uncovered a speech from 1973 in which Biden made racially insensitive remarks. In addition, the Times recounted how Biden falsely claimed in 1987 to have marched in the Civil Rights Movement–a lie that even Biden’s staff knew was a lie.

Biden and his campaign have not answered questions from Breitbart News about these matters, and the Biden campaign would not provide the candidate to the New York Times for an interview.

Meanwhile, Breitbart News published a police report from Prescott, Arizona, from shortly before the 2016 presidential election showing his son Hunter Biden was a named suspect in a narcotics investigation. A rental car that Hunter Biden had rented was returned in the middle of the night to a Hertz rental car location in Prescott and inside were found multiple driver’s licenses, a U.S. Secret Service business card, a Delaware Attorney General badge, and several credit cards belonging to Hunter Biden. Also in the car was found a pipe that the Arizona state crime lab determined was used to smoke cocaine, and a baggy containing drug residue. Biden and his campaign have also not answered questions about this.

This all comes amid an intense focus on Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and in China, and his father’s policy positions on those nations.