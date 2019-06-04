Former Vice President Joe Biden endorsed the Green New Deal on Tuesday as a “crucial framework” for his plan to control climate change.

The proposal reads:

Biden believes the Green New Deal is a crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face. It powerfully captures two basic truths, which are at the core of his plan: (1) the United States urgently needs to embrace greater ambition on an epic scale to meet the scope of this challenge, and (2) our environment and our economy are completely and totally connected.

Biden detailed his plan in a video, vowing to make historic regulation standards for the United States.

“I’ll use every authority available to me to drive progress and I will not accept half measures,” he said. “Because making these revolutionary changes is going to take an incredible commitment at all levels but I am absolutely confident that that’s what the American people want to do.”

In his plan, Biden details a $1.7 trillion plan to invest in a clean energy economy for the goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

Biden vows to sign a series of executive orders on the first day of his presidency to snap back energy regulations beyond those of the Obama administration and strict new vehicle and energy production emissions regulations.

The plan calls for every new light and medium duty vehicle sold in America to be electric, banning new oil and gas permits on public lands and doubling offshore wind energy production by 2030.

The former vice president said he would pay for the plan by rolling back Trump’s tax cuts, calling for a “historic investment in our clean energy future and environmental justice” instead.

He also promised to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, promising to lead the world forward in a clean energy future with the tools of American foreign policy.