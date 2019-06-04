Vice President Joe Biden strayed from the Democrat talking points on immigration on Tuesday, telling economic refugees to “get in line”

“If they’re coming only for economic purposes, they got to get in line,” Biden said. “They got to get in line and they should get in line and we should have an immigration process.”

Biden commented on immigration during a campaign visit to Concord, New Hampshire on Tuesday.

But Biden overall appeared willing to allow more immigrants into the country.

Citing the Statue of Liberty, Biden said that anyone should be able to come to America to flee oppression.

Biden indicated that he would give a hearing to all of the waves of Central American migrants coming to the United States and claiming asylum.

“Folks that doesn’t mean we should open our borders, but it does say is those people who are fleeing oppression and seek asylum, should at least be given a hearing,” Biden said. “They should not be separated from their families.”

Biden frequently spoke positively of mass immigration into the United States, arguing that it was essential to the future of the country.

“Birthrates have dropped to an all-time low in the United States,” he said. “Guess what? That means we don’t have enough workers to do what needs to be done.”

He also said that immigrants were the ones protecting the future of Social Security.

“You know what’s keeping Social Security working right now?” he asked. “Immigrants. Immigrants. They are a net positive. They have extended the life of the Social Security system for 35 years. They pay into the system, they have a job.”