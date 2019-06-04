The number of homeless people in Los Angeles County jumped 12 percent over the last year to nearly 59,000 living on the streets, according to a report released Tuesday.

The newly released data revealed that nearly three-fourths of the homeless population, which includes 58,936 people, are sleeping in cars, tents, and other make-do shelters.

Released by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority to the Board of Supervisors, the data found that the majority of homeless people were residing in the city of Los Angeles, which saw an increase of 16 percent to 36,300.

Officials claim the data show economic stress placed on the thousands that are on the streets and said that they have worked to provide permanent housing for some 21,631 people over the year.

The report revealed more than 3,800 of the total homeless population are veterans, 2,866 of which are unsheltered and “not in family units.”

The total of unaccompanied minors who are “not included in family units” and are homeless totaled 66, with 45 of those without shelter.

In a tweet issued to his account last week, Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom boasted that “California’s what happens when rights are respected.”

California’s what happens when rights are respected. When work is rewarded. When nature’s protected. When diversity is celebrated and free markets are fair markets. We are nothing less than the progressive answer to a transgressive President. #CADEM19 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 1, 2019

“California’s what happens when rights are respected,” Newsom stated. “When work is rewarded. When nature’s protected. When diversity is celebrated and free markets are fair markets.”

He added, “We are nothing less than the progressive answer to a transgressive President.”