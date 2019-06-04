Seven Republicans Voted for Illegal Alien Amnesty

Seven Republicans bucked the party line on Tuesday and voted with House Democrats to grant illegal aliens amnesty.

Seven House Republicans voted for the Americans Dream and Promise Act of 2019, which would grant amnesty to more than two million illegal immigrants.

The legislation would grant illegal immigrants ten years of legal residence status if they were to meet specific requirements, after which they would receive permanent green cards after completing two years of higher education or military service, or after working for three years.

Only seven Republicans voted in favor of the amnesty bill, while no Democrats voted against the legislation.

The seven Republicans who voted on Tuesday with Democrats to grant illegal aliens amnesty include:

Congressman Don Bacon (R-NE) Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) Congressman Will Hurd (R-TX) Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-WA) Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ) Congressman Fred Upton (R-MI)

Some of these congressmen also voted for a resolution in March that would terminate President Donald Trump’s national emergency and make it harder to secure America’s southern border.

Reps. Fitzpatrick, Hurd, and Upton voted in favor of ending Trump’s national emergency on the southern border.

These Republican lawmakers contrast with House conservatives and House GOP leadership, who contend that the Democrats’ amnesty bill will only worsen the migrant crisis at the southern border.

“There is a serious # BorderCrisis right now & what do we get from Socialist Democrats? An illegal alien amnesty bill. I yearn for the day that Socialist Democrats put the interests of American citizens above the interests of illegal aliens & their own craving for political power,” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) tweeted on Tuesday.

