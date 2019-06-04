Watch Live: President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Theresa May Hold Press Conference in the UK

President Donald Trump will hold a press conference in the United Kingdom with Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday.

The two leaders will speak about issues facing the United Kingdom and the United States as May plans to step down from her position as Prime Minister.

Trump is eager for a unilateral trade deal with the United Kingdom, but leaders face a struggle to implement the Brexit referendum — withdrawing the country from the European Union.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. EST.