President Donald Trump ridiculed former Vice President Joe Biden after his campaign was accused of plagiarism on Wednesday.

“Plagiarism charge against Sleepy Joe Biden on his ridiculous Climate Change Plan is a big problem, but the Corrupt Media will save him,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Biden’s climate plan released on Tuesday included sections of text apparently lifted from environmental coalitions and non-profits.

The Biden campaign admitted afterward citations of some of the materials were “inadvertently left out” of the final document.

But Trump suggested Biden had a bigger problem.

“His other problem is that he is drawing flies, not people, to his Rallies,” he wrote. “Nobody is showing up, I mean nobody. You can’t win without people!”