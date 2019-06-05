Donald Trump: I Always Liked Ronald Reagan — Except on Trade

President Donald Trump said former President Ronald Reagan was one of his favorite presidents, but acknowledged the conservative hero could have been better on trade.

“I always liked Ronald Reagan, I liked him for everything other than maybe trade … it just didn’t seem to be enough of a focus,” Trump said. “That was when we started doing foolish trade deals, that generation.”

Trump commented on previous presidents during an interview with Piers Morgan in the United Kingdom.

Trump said he liked Reagan’s style as president.

“I thought he had a great way about him,” comparing it to the “bedside manner” of a doctor.

“He had a great bedside manner,” Trump said.

Trump noted that Reagan had a record high approval rating among Republicans with an 86 percent approval rating, but noted that his approval rating was even higher with 94 percent.