Gov. Ralph Northam (D) reacted to the heinous Virginia Beach shooting by pushing a gun confiscation bill and numerous other gun controls.

The Associated Press reported that Northam is calling a special session of the state legislature to consider a red flag law. Such a law exists in California, Washington State, and Maryland, among other states, allowing judges to issue orders for confiscation of an individual’s firearms based on accusations of dangerous intent rather than conviction of a crime.

Northam also wants state lawmakers to ban “high capacity” magazines and suppressors and to criminalize private gun sales via universal background checks. He also wants to put in place a one-handgun-a-month purchase limit for law-abiding Virginians.

Breitbart News reported that Northam is also pushing a bump stock ban in response to the Virginia Beach shooting, although bump stocks are already banned and played no role in the heinous attack.

House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox (R) dismissed Northam’s gun control push, noting that state lawmakers will, instead, work on putting stricter penalties in place for those who use guns to commit a crime.

