Trump has threatened to levy a five percent tariff on Mexico until the country moves to stop the continuous flow of illegals from pouring through the southern border.

“On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP,” Trump said in a May 30 tweet.

“The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied, at which time the Tariffs will be removed. Details from the White House to follow,” the tweet continued.

On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP. The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

….at which time the Tariffs will be removed. Details from the White House to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

Pelosi spoke about Trump’s move Wednesday and told reporters that she does not consider it a legitimate “policy.”

“It’s notion-mongering,” she told reporters.

She took her remarks a step further and accused Trump of using the threat to distract from the Mueller report, despite the fact that it exonerated the president.

“I’m just saying it’s wrong,” Pelosi said. “I don’t even think it rises to the level of policy. I think it’s notion-mongering — again. And I think it’s really — well, let’s face what it is. It’s a distraction from the Mueller report.”

“And it served its purpose, right?” Pelosi asked. “Here we are — here we are.”

Trump tweeted a direct message Tuesday night to Democrats who have accused him of bluffing.