The state of Michigan opposes Congress bringing impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump — a strong rebuke of Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Justin Amash (R-MI), who support the measure — a poll shows.

According to a survey conducted last week by the Detroit News and WDIV-TV, approximately 53 percent of Michigan voters are against the House launching impeachment proceedings, while 40 percent say they are in favor of the move. The poll states that 41 percent are “strongly” opposed to ousting President Trump and only 27 percent “strongly” support the measure.

Notably, 59 percent of independent voters in the Great Lakes State oppose impeachment.

The release of the Michigan poll comes days after a Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll showed the majority of voters nationwide are against impeachment. “Of the 1,295 registered voters polled, only 37 percent support impeaching and removing President Trump from office. While 43 percent favor ‘no action,’ 60 percent of Democrat voters believe Trump should be impeached and removed altogether,” Breitbart News reported.

However, it is unlikely both Tlaib and Amash will heed voters on the issue.

Tlaib, who generated controversy for pledging, “We’re going to impeach the motherfucker” just hours after her swearing in as a freshman member of Congress, formally submitted an impeachment resolution in late March.

Last month, Amash became the first Republican on Capitol Hill to express support for impeachment. Citing special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on now-debunked collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, the libertarian-leaning lawmaker has claimed the president is guilty of committing “impeachable offenses,” while Attorney General William Barr is responsible for misrepresenting the special counsel’s findings.

While over 50 House Democrats and several 2020 Democrat White House hopefuls say they support impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) continues to balk at the idea.

“Democrats can’t do it just with Democratic voters behind them. They need the independent voters behind them and, as Speaker Pelosi has pointed out, they have to make that case, but those voters are not there yet,” pollster Richard Czuba told the Detroit News.