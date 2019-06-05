Quinnipiac Poll: Trump Facing Tight Matchups in Texas

A Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday shows President Trump facing tight matchups in Texas with potential Democrat challengers.

According to the poll, former Vice President Joe Biden leads Trump in the Lone Star State, 48–44 percent.

“The numbers are good for Vice President Joseph Biden who dominates the field in a Democratic primary and has the best showing in a head-to-head match-up against President Donald Trump,” Quinnipiac’s assistant director, Peter A. Brown, said.

Brown also said this could “spell trouble” for Trump.

“In historically red-leaning Texas, the report for the rest of the Democratic field is not so bad either, which could spell trouble for President Trump,” he stated. “It is the largest state in the country with a Republican edge.”

In six other potential races, Trump barely edges out his competitors, leading Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) by one point, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) by three points, and former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) by three points.

The results are as follows:

President Trump at 46 percent to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 45 percent;

Trump at 47 percent to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 44 percent;

Trump at 48 percent to former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke with 45 percent;

Trump with 46 percent to South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s 44 percent;

Trump at 47 percent to California Sen. Kamala Harris at 43 percent;

Trump with 46 percent and former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro at 43 percent.

In April, Republican Party of Texas chairman James Dickey warned of the left’s efforts to turn Texas blue.

“Without our 38 electoral votes, no Republican candidate has a path to victory for the foreseeable future. That is why we are asking for the support of people around the country,” Dickey told Breitbart Washington editor Matt Boyle on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday.