Fox News has hosted a number of candidates vying for the Democrat party’s presidential nomination, including Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).

Interestingly, the Big Apple mayor reportedly wants in on the next potential town hall on Fox News, despite bashing the network in the past. According to a report from the New York Times, aides to de Blasio reached out to the network but framed the inquiry as the campaign’s desire for maximum exposure and nothing more.

“We want to talk to all voters about why the mayor is the best candidate for working people — regardless of what news channel they watch,” de Blasio spokeswoman Olivia Lapeyrolerie said.

Last year, de Blasio blasted Fox News, describing it as a corporate giant devoted to “creating hatred.”

Murdoch’s media empire is “dividing people and creating hatred and negativity and changing our political landscape for the worse,” @BillDeBlasio told me on today’s @ReliableSources. Here’s how he reacted when I challenged him https://t.co/6DleOhw7bO pic.twitter.com/fUVAbLjHAW — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 12, 2018

“I feel very angry when I see a media outlet– a corporate giant, a profit-making giant– dividing people and creating hatred and negativity and changing our political landscape for the worst,” de Blasio said.

Recent polls have de Blasio clocking in around 0.5 percent, which could explain his campaign’s recent attempts at cozying up to the media giant.