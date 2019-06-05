A Hudson, Florida, mother reportedly held a home invasion suspect at gunpoint for 26 minutes while waiting for police to arrive.

WFLA reports the mother, 25-year-old Lauren Richards, first called 911 at 12:41 a.m, then called back at 12:54 a.m. to make clear she was holding the suspect at gunpoint and needed police.

A deputy with Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrived at 1:07 a.m.

Fox News reports an armed neighbor had come to help Richards by the time the deputy arrived. That neighbor said, “She’s got little kids. We held him at gunpoint until the cops showed up. Had she not had a gun and been ready to protect herself or call the neighbors, she might [not] be standing here cause who knows what would happen.”

The suspect, 25-year-old Devin Cooke, was taken to a mental facility for evaluation and expected to face charges.

Cooke apparently lives in the neighborhood and Richards now has a protective order against him.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.