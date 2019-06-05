Watch Live: Lawmakers Gather for D-Day 75th Anniversary Commemoration

The Friends of the National World War II Memorial is holding a remembrance ceremony and candlelight vigil on Wednesday to honor those who died during Operation Overlord between June 6 and August 30, 1944.

The ceremony, set to take place at 4 p.m. EST, will include the reading of the names of those buried at Normandy American Cemetery in France.

Those scheduled to participate include Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV), Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA), Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-ID), Rep. Brendan F. Boyle (D-PA), Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND), and Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI).

Assistant Defense Secretary for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman, Barbara George, daughter of Capt. Malcolm George who died on June 7, 1944, after landing on D-Day, and Chairman of Friends, Josiah Bunting III, will also take part in the ceremony.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter