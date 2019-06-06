Conservatives Launch Anti-Medicare for All Coalition

Several prominent conservative groups announced an anti-Medicare for All coalition to combat single-payer health care and push for more free-market solutions to the healthcare industry.

The American Conservative Union (ACU) announced the formation of the Coalition Against Socialized Medicine (CASM), featuring prominent conservative groups such as American Commitment, Citizens Against Government Waste, the Club for Growth, the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, FreedomWorks, Heritage Action for America, and the National Taxpayers Union (NTU).

CASM will educate the public about the harmful effects of socialized medicine and promote free market solutions to the American healthcare system.

CASM’s announcement arises as the House Ways and Means Committee will hold a hearing on Medicare for All, following several previous House Democrat hearings on creating a single-payer healthcare system.

ACU Chairman Matt Schlapp said in a statement Thursday:

Unthinkable even just a few years ago, a growing chorus of left-wing policymakers in Washington are now publicly promoting disastrous public policies like Medicare for All that would outlaw private insurance and subject all American patients to the types of ineffective socialized medicine systems that have plagued European and socialist countries for decades.

“Duplicating the same failed policies of European and other countries would set horrible precedents that later administrations or majorities in Congress could use as the foundation to build a massive, government-run, single-payer system that would be forced upon all Americans,” Schlapp added.

Schlapp said, “it is critical to America’s patients, taxpayers, and economy that Members of Congress stand up to prevent the further government takeover of America’s healthcare markets and join us in our efforts to defeat these radical proposals put forth by liberal Democrats.”

“We urge you to join us in publicly and forcefully opposing misguided proposals such as Medicare for All that would take our nation down the road toward socialized medicine,” the ACU chairman said.