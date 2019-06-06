President Donald Trump attended a commemoration ceremony for the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and one veteran had a special message for the president.

As Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron took the stage for the event, one of the veterans shouted out, “Hey, you’re our president, too. Come on up this way.”

The audience chuckled as Trump made his way across the stage, greeting the veterans, shaking their hands, and saluting.

“There’s a lot of people back in Pennsylvania who want to vote for you,” the man added as several in the audience applauded:

Before the ceremony began, one veteran gave Trump a commemorative coin, which he showed to the crowd, prompting additional cheers.