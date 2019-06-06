President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released about 5,500 border crossers and illegal aliens into the interior of the United States over the past seven days, federal data confirms.

From May 28 to June 3, DHS released 5,500 border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities in various states across the country. The latest federal data, obtained by Breitbart News, finds that DHS, in the last week, released nearly 800 border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. every single day.

The catch and release process often entails federal immigration officials busing border crossers into nearby border cities — as well as flying them into the interior of the country — and dropping them off with the hope they show up for their immigration and asylum hearings. The overwhelming majority of border crossers and illegal aliens are never deported from the country once they are released into the U.S.

Today, there are anywhere between 11 and 22 million illegal aliens living across the country — the majority of which are concentrated in states like California, New York, Florida, Texas, and Illinois.

In the last week, about 2,500 border crossers and illegal aliens of the 5,500 released were dropped off in El Paso, Texas. Another 1,100 were released by DHS in San Antonio, Texas and another 1,100 were left in 1,100 Phoenix, Arizona. Since December 2018, El Paso has been forced to absorb nearly 70,000 of these nationals, while San Antonio has had to take 73,100.

Roughly 800 border crossers and illegal aliens were dropped off in San Diego, California in the last week.

In the last five months, DHS has released at least 196,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the interior of the U.S., though this does not count the tens of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens who have been released into the country by Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan recently admitted to Congress that “100 percent” of adult border crossers arriving at the southern border with children are being released into the U.S. and eventually given work permits.

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has exclusively detailed at Breitbart News three executive actions the Trump administration and DHS officials could take to immediately end catch and release — including creating additional detention space where immigration court hearings can be heard quickly. Kobach has also warned that wage hikes for America’s blue-collar and working class will not continue while illegal immigration levels are soaring.

At current catch and release rates, by the end of the year, DHS will have freed more than 470,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities — in addition to the projected half a million illegal aliens who are expected to successfully cross the U.S.-Mexico border this year, undetected by federal officials.

Every year, the U.S. admits about 1.2 million legal immigrants with the overwhelming majority, nearly 70 percent, coming through the process known as “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens are allowed to bring an unlimited number of foreign nationals to the country. The mass inflow of legal immigrants is in addition to the hundreds of illegal aliens who are added to the U.S. population annually.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.