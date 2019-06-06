President Donald Trump again criticized Congressional Democrats on Thursday for failing to act to help solve the migrant crisis.

“They won’t change. They won’t do anything,” Trump said. “They want free immigration to pour into our country. They don’t care who it is.”

The president commented on the ongoing effort to stop the migrant crisis as he left the airport in Ireland for the 75th-anniversary commemoration of D-Day.

Trump was angered by Democrats refusing to act to change the laws fueling the flood of migrants trying to claim asylum in the United States.

“They just want it to do badly,” Trump said. “The worse it does, the happier they are.”

Trump said Democrats were trying to “ride it out” until after the next election.

“So that’s the way it is, and, I guess, that’s the way it’ll be until after the election,” he said. “It’s a disgrace.”

Trump signaled optimism that Mexico would do more to address the crisis after he threatened economic tariffs on products.

“They’ve been making an absolute fortune on the United States,” Trump said about Mexico. “They have to step up, and they have to step up to the plate, and perhaps they will. We’re going to see. They can solve the problem.”