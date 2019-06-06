President Donald Trump paid tribute to the soldiers who fought on D-Day, as part of the 75th anniversary of the historic battle.

“These men ran through the fires of hell, moved by a force no weapon could destroy: the fierce patriotism of a free, proud and sovereign people,” he said.

The president paid tribute to the over 60 World War II Veterans who were present for the ceremony.

“You are among the greatest Americans who will ever live,” Trump said. “You are the pride of our nation, you are the glory of our republic, and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Trump recalled stories of individual veterans from the historic fight including Ray Lambert — a medic with four purple hearts and three silver stars who was badly wounded in the D-Day landing operation but survived.

“Ray, the free world salutes you,” Trump said, prompting a standing ovation for the veteran.

Trump paused his speech and walked over to shake Lambert’s hand.

The president also cited the heroic efforts of Captain Joe Dawson who personally took out a machine gun and led his men forward in battle.

He welcomed Private Russell Picket, a soldier armed with a flamethrower who nearly died after the battle.

“Private Picket, you honor us all with your presence,” Trump said.

Trump recalled the heroic effort and struggle against the tyranny of the Nazis and thanked the French for continuing to honor the fallen.

“9,388 young Americans rest beneath the white crosses and stars of David arrayed on these beautiful grounds,” Trump said. “Each one has been adopted by a French family that thinks of him as their own, they come from all over France to look after our boys. They kneel, they cry, they pray, they place flowers, and they never forget.”

Trump paid particular attention to the American generation that fought and won World War II.

“They came here and saved freedom and then went home and showed us all what freedom is all about,” he said.