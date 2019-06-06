Greg Abbott Signs Bill Allowing More Armed Teachers in Texas Schools

On June 6, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed legislation removing the cap on the number of armed teachers allowed in each of the state’s school districts.

Teachers and other school staff in Texas can be armed under the state’s School Marshal program, but the Texas Tribune reported that limits were set for the program so “schools that participate in the program can only designate one marshal per 200 students or one marshal per building.”

The Texas House and Senate addressed the limits during the most recent legislation session, passing House Bill 1387 to end it. Abbott signed the legislation Thursday, thereby opening the door for more teachers to be armed to protect themselves and their students on Texas public school campuses.

U.S. News & World Report said, “Teachers groups, gun control activists and some parents worry that more guns on campus could lead to lethal accidents,” and many people have such concerns because of the way the establishment media and its surrogates report on armed teachers.

For example, Gabby Giffords’ gun control organization put out a detailed list titled “Every Incident of Mishandled Guns in Schools.” Their list includes incidents in which guns were left accessible to children at school, and it lumps together teachers and law enforcement personnel. This lets them bring the total up to 32 incidents, and even then those incidents include a teacher unwittingly bringing a gun to school in a bag, a police officer leaving a starter gun (that shoots blanks) on school grounds, and unloaded guns in the possession of teachers and coaches.

The number of injuries from these incidents? Zero.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.