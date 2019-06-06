Jorge Ramos: ‘Totally Unfair to Ask Mexico’ to Stop Illegals

Univision anchor Jorge Ramos reiterated on Thursday that he thinks it is “totally unfair” for President Donald Trump to “ask Mexico” to do more to prevent illegal immigrants from flooding into the United States.

Ramos on CNN accused Trump of using Mexico for political purposes after Trump threatened to slap tariffs on Mexico if the country does not curb the flow of migrants as illegal border crossings have reached levels not seen in two decades. The Univision anchor said Mexico should not be Trump’s immigration police but conceded that migrants have figured out that they will most likely be able to remain in the United States if they are apprehended with a child.

Ramos, who often sounds like Michael Jordan’s opponents (who often said Jordan could only be contained and never stopped) when he speaks about illegal immigrants, again insisted that America can only “aspire to manage” illegal immigration.

“Immigration is not a problem that you can fix like an old car. We can only aspire to manage it. We are talking about human beings who tend to go to safer and richer countries,” Ramos tweeted on Wednesday evening. “It is totally unfair to ask Mexico to do what the United States couldn’t do.”

The Univision anchor and amnesty advocate, who also believes Americans must also “accept” that the U.S.-Mexico border is “nothing more than an invention,” has previously said that the United States has a responsibility to “absorb” caravan migrants because “nobody can really stop them” from entering the United States.

“The U.S. economy has been absorbing them and it seems that we have to realize that the only way to deal with this is in a legal way,” Ramos has said. “Just to understand that legally they are going to keep coming and there is really nothing we can do to stop them.”

Ramos has proposed amnesty for all of America’s illegal immigrants as a solution to the migrant crisis and has insisted that the border wall is nothing more than a “symbol of hate and racism” for “those who want to make America white again.” The Univision anchor has said that Americans must “accept” that the U.S.-Mexico border is “nothing more than an invention.”