Listen: Mike Pence Speaks to JLS Automation Workers

Vice President Mike Pence is addressed employees of robotic packaging company JLS Automation on Thursday in York, Pennsylvania.

Pence toured JLS Automation facilities before addressing the company’s workers at 3:40 p.m. ET.

Joseph L. Souser and wife Polly founded JLS in 1955. The company has navigated some transitions over the years and now focuses on providing “solutions for selected markets.” The company’s website further states that core competencies include “end of tooling, robotics and vision, as well as product handling.”

The Vice President spent Thursday morning joining in and giving remarks at a National D-Day Memorial “Final Salute” 75th Anniversary Commemoration, according to the Vice President’s office. After visiting JLS, the Vice President will continue on to Middleton, Pennsylvania, where he will deliver remarks at the Republican Party of Pennsylvania state dinner.

