Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) joined Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit in Dallas, Texas, Thursday where she discussed the things that she believes “sets conservative women apart.”

“One of the things that I think sets conservative women apart is we are truly constitutionalist,” Marsha Blackburn said to an audience of more than 1,000 young, conservative women. “We realize that it is our structure of government that makes this country truly unique. We understand that loving our country means valuing freedom, free people, and wanting the best for each and every individual. This constitutionalist perspective is what keeps us on track.”

“Conservative women don’t see children at the border as a talking point,” Blackburn continued. “They look at them and say, ‘How did they get here? Are they being exploited? Is somebody trafficking them?’ … We don’t look at a sonogram and see a clump of cells that are a choice to obliterate.”

Blackburn also pointed out the hostility against conservative women that runs rampant within the mainstream media.

“Thoughtfulness has never played well in the 24/7 news cycle, which is why conservative women have to fight ten times harder to get the job done.”

Blackburn also made mention of the problems she faced throughout her 2018 Senate race, including Taylor Swift coming out against her “appalling” and “terrifying” conservative views and Twitter’s censorship of her pro-life videos.

“If you’re going to put your mind to something, stick with it. Know what you believe,” Blackburn said. “Don’t give up on it. There’s only always the best way forward. Not the liberal way, not the conservative policy.”

She added, “Ladies, because we are constitutionalist at heart, because we are the conservative mind, we look at it as the best way forward.”

“Underpinning the history of this great nation are victories that have been won by fierce, passionate, conservative women,” Blackburn told the crowd as she began to discuss women in history that have made a meaningful difference.

“One of the things that sets the conservative female mind apart is that we have focus. We know how to stake out our position,” Blackburn said. “We know who we are and what we are made of.”

Blackburn also advised the young conservative women in the audience to “stake out” what they want to do to make a difference in addition to supporting their fellow conservative women.

“Do your best to become a force that the left-wing, liberal media cannot ignore,” Blackburn concluded. “That is how we are going to preserve freedom for future generations.”

