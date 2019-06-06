Mike Pence Proclaims Mexico Must ‘Do More’ to Control Border

D.C.-based U.S.-Mexico immigration talks that Vice President Mike Pence called “good” continued Thursday as the Trump administration called on Mexico to do “more.”

“Our message to the Mexican delegation and our message to the Mexican government is: the time has come for Mexico to act decisively to work with the United States of America to assist us in enforcing our laws by enforcing their laws, by securing their border,” Vice President Pence told reporters Thursday. “We made clear to them that President [Donald] Trump is going to continue to stand firm until we bring this crisis of illegal immigration at our southern border to an end.”

“The time has come for Mexico to do more to stem the tide of illegal immigrants that are making their way north from Central American through Mexico and coming into our country. And the president has taken a strong stand,” Pence declared with a promise that the U.S. will stand firm. He said the U.S. will do so “until Mexico takes such action as is necessary to address this crisis and bring this crisis of illegal immigration at our border to an end.”

Pence, at the direction of President Trump, met with members of a Mexican delegation on immigration just one day earlier. “We’re grateful that the Mexican delegation came forward with proposals,” he conveyed, calling the discussion “good.”

“We welcome what Mexico put on the table — but, as the president said yesterday, it’s not nearly enough,” the vice president revealed, followed with word of the overwhelming 144,000 foreign nationals apprehended at the U.S. southern border in May alone. Of those, 100,000 identified as part of family units.

Members of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s team and White House officials continued discussions with the Mexican delegation Thursday.

Pence reiterated that Wednesday’s meeting with the Mexican delegation was “positive.” He portrayed a meeting in which the U.S. team welcomed the Mexican delegation’s border crisis solutions but again said Mexico needs to do more. The Trump administration’s hope, according to Pence, is that, in the course of continuing negotiations, Mexico will “take such action that is necessary to address what the American people know is a real humanitarian and security crisis at the southern border of the United States.”

