Mother Shoots Home Invasion Suspect Armed with Hammer

AWR HAWKINS

A mother defending her children shot a suspect who, armed with a hammer, entered her Bakersfield, California, home on Tuesday.

247Headline reported that the suspect entered the home just after 8:00 a.m., armed with a hammer. The mother, fearing for herself and her children, grabbed a gun and shot him.

Neither the woman nor her children were harmed.

Bakersfield.com identified the suspect as 33-year-old Andrew Oldham. He was transported to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported that the charges against Oldham include “robbery, burglary, child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon.”

