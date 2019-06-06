Mother Shoots Intrusion Suspect to Protect Children Sleeping Upstairs

A Cincinnati, Ohio, mother shot an intrusion suspect Thursday morning as her children slept upstairs.

WCPO reports that the suspect, Dante Ruff, is an ex-boyfriend against whom the mother has a protection order.

Ruff allegedly tried to make entry through a front window around 4:30 a.m. WLWT reports that he allegedly “kicked out an AC unit” to get to the window and that is why the mother opened fire.

Cincinnati Police Lt. Brent McCurley indicates that Ruff was shot “multiple times” but is expected to survive. The mother and her children were not harmed.

The mother is a legal gun owner and possesses a concealed carry license.

