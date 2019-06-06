A woman from Palmetto, Florida, told law enforcement that her hatred for President Donald Trump drove her to stab herself in the stomach multiple times over the weekend, according to a police report.

The Smoking Gun reports police discovered the unnamed woman covered in blood near her home on Sunday. Police say the woman showed officers “three stab wounds on [her] stomach that were still bleeding” after she was asked if she was okay. The woman then allegedly told the officer that she “stabbed herself because she does not want to live in Trump’s country.”

“I’m tired of living in Trump’s country, I’m tired of Trump being president,” she also allegedly told police.

She was promptly transported to a nearby hospital under a “trauma alert,” the report states.

An evaluation conducted by medical staff found “substantial likelihood” that the woman “will cause bodily harm to herself and/or others,” prompting the officer to suggest she be involuntarily admitted to a mental health treatment facility under the Baker Act. The law, also known as the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971, allows the involuntary institutionalization and examination of an individual.

According to the police report, the woman stated she “has been Baker Acted before and has attempted to hurt herself in the past.”