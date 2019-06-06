Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney of President Donald Trump, reveals he is exiting his role after a “cleanup” of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into now-debunked collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, according to a report.

Giuliani, former New York City mayor and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, joined President Trump’s team of lawyers in April 2018 to represent the president in the special counsel’s investigation.

With the addition of Giuliani, the White House gained a past presidential candidate and a TV defender at a time when the White House was looking for ways to bring the president’s involvement with Mueller’s probe to a close.

The Examiner reports:

Giuliani told the Washington Examiner he’s working on legal issues on Trump’s behalf before the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York and the New York attorney general’s office, where prosecutors are reviewing evidence generated by Mueller. As with the Mueller probe, Giuliani believes there would be a point where it becomes clear that non-congressional legal fallout is over. When that happens, he intends to end his representation of Trump, saying he would “probably not” remain his personal attorney. If asked by Trump to continue, however, he said it’s possible he would remain. “Depends on if I’m needed,” he said.

Though it is unclear how long Giuliani will stick around, the Trump lawyer has expressed confidence that the legal tables will soon turn on those who prompted his role to begin with. In a recent interview on the Fox News Channel, Giuliani predicted evidence will emerge exposing current and former DOJ and FBI officials engaged in “criminal” offenses during their counterintelligence probe into the Trump campaign.

“What they did here, I believe over the next six months we’re going to uncover evidence that what they did here was criminal. This whole thing of collusion isn’t true,” he told host Jeanine Pirro. “I was with Donald Trump for the last five months of the campaign. He didn’t ever talk to a Russian, he had nothing to do with a Russian.”

Giuliani had widely been expected to join Trump’s administration. However, Giuliani rejected the idea of becoming attorney general, lobbying President Trump to name him secretary of state. The president picked Rex Tillerson and Giuliani was left without a Cabinet post.

Giuliani previously worked at the influential law firm Greenberg Traurig, where he was a senior adviser and head of the firm’s cybersecurity, privacy and crisis management practice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.