Michigan Chrysler mechanic Chris Vitale said Wednesday that President Donald Trump has “won legions of fans” because he has shown that he will “fight for us.”

Vitale told CNN Wednesday that he has backed the president because he continues to fight for auto workers such as himself.

“The idea that somebody would actually fight for us after being told for years and years, ‘Oh you don’t matter, you’re going the way of the buggy whip, he’s won legions of fans just for doing that,” saying that Trump has won many fans by fighting for auto worker jobs while other presidents and politicians have not fought to reverse America’s declining manufacturing sector.

In February, Fiat Chrysler reopened an idled Detroit, Michigan, engine plant and invested billions in five existing Michigan plants, creating about 6,500 auto jobs in a move reflecting President Trump’s economic nationalist agenda.

Coalition for a Prosperous America CEO Michael Stumo told Breitbart News that Trump’s aggressive trade practices have helped rebuild American manufacturing.

Stumo said:

This massive FCA investment in Detroit shows that the president’s aggressive trade strategy is working to rebuild manufacturing and to make the United States the premier place to manufacture automobiles. The fact that they are expanding the manufacture of engines and complete vehicles in Michigan shows that the steel tariffs were not an impediment to growth. Thousands more jobs will be created to supply these new plants.

“President Trump’s threat of auto tariffs likely supported this major investment decision,” Stumo added. “If the tariffs on imported autos are imposed, it will help FCA’s Jeep and Ram further increase sales and market share, benefitting the Michigan economy and creating even more good paying jobs.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said Tuesday that President Trump has been the “ultimate force” behind Republicans embracing “kitchen-table” issues, including drug pricing, paid family leave, and the opioid crisis.

“President Trump won because people were more convinced that he cared more about kitchen table issues than Hillary Clinton. That is clear,” Sen. Cassidy told Breitbart News during a press conference Tuesday.